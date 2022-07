MIRACLE RIDERS TO HEAD NORTHWEST ON MOTORCYCLE RIDE

THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS HEAD OUT ON THEIR 7TH RIDE FOR MIRACLES MONDAY MORNING AT 8 A.M. TO HELP SIOUXLAND CHILDREN.

THIS YEAR THE RIDERS WILL BE HEADING TO THE NORTHWEST, PASSING THROUGH THE NORTHERN PLAINS OF NORTH DAKOTA AND MONTANA AND THROUGH THE NORTHERN PORTION OF THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN RANGE, STARTING AT GLACIER NATIONAL PARK AND HEADING OVER TO THE NORTH CASCADES NATIONAL PARK.

THE RIDE WILL THEN TAKE THE PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY THROUGH WASHINGTON AND OREGON, TOUCHING TIRES IN CALIFORNIA, THEN TURNING TO START BACK HOME.

THIS YEAR’S GOAL IS $50,000 TO PROVIDE NEW ADJUSTABLE BASSINETS FOR NEW MOTHERS AND THEIR BABIES TO THE UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S MOM AND BABY UNIT THROUGH THE CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

THE MIRACLE RIDERS DEPART FROM THOMPSON ELECTRIC AND RETURN TO THE DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERT AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM GREENSPACE ON JULY 29TH.