THE LATEST DES MOINES REGISTER IOWA POLL SHOWS REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT CHUCK GRASSLEY IS MAINTAINING AN EIGHT POINT LEAD OVER DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER MICHAEL FRANKEN IN THE RACE FOR THE U.S. SENATE.

GRASSLEY LEADS FRANKEN 47% TO 39% WHICH ALSO SHOWS 7% OF LIKELY VOTERS STATING THEY WOULD VOTE FOR SOMEONE ELSE.

FIVE PERCENT ARE UNDECIDED AND TWO PERCENT SAY THEY WILL NOT VOTE.

THE POLL WAS CONDUCTED JULY 10TH THROUGH THE 13TH WITH 811 IOWANS AGE 18 OR OLDER.