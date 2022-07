ERNST SAYS SOUTHERN BORDER CRISIS IS CONTINUING

U-S SENATOR JONI ERNST HAS RETURNED FROM A FACT FINDING TRIP TO THE TEXAS BORDER WITH MEXICO.

THE IOWA REPUBLICAN SAYS SHE SAW A LOT IN HER TWO DAY TRIP:

BORDER1 OC………LEAVE PEOPLE BEHIND. :24

ERNST AND FIVE OTHER SENATORS WERE GIVEN A NIGHT TOUR OF THE BORDER AREA LAST THURSDAY WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT:

BORDER2 OC……..THROUGH FIELDS HERE. :16

SHE SAYS NO ONE CAN VISIT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER, HEAR DIRECTLY FROM OUR BORDER OFFICIALS, AND SEE THIS HISTORIC CRISIS FIRSTHAND AND POSSIBLY CLAIM THAT OUR BORDER IS CLOSED.

TEXAS REPUBLICAN SENATORS JOHN CORNYN AND TED CRUZ LED THE GROUP OF SENATORS ON THE TOUR OF THE AREA.