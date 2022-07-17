DON BENTLEY- TOM CLANCY ZERO HOUR: A Jack Ryan, Jr. Novel

Author: Don Bentley

Book: TOM CLANCY ZERO HOUR: A Jack Ryan, Jr. Novel

Publishing: G.P. Putnam’s Sons (June 7, 2022)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Jack Ryan, Jr. is the one man who can prevent a second Korean War in the latest thrilling entry in the #1 New York Times bestselling series.

When the leader of North Korea is catastrophically injured, his incapacitation inadvertently triggers a “dead-man’s switch,” activating an army of sleeper agents in South Korea and precipitating a struggle for succession.

Jack Ryan, Jr. is in Seoul to interview a potential addition to the Campus. But his benign trip takes a deadly turn when a wave of violence perpetrated by North Korean operatives grips South Korea’s capital. A mysterious voice from North Korea offers Jack a way to stop the peninsula’s rush to war, but her price may be more than he can afford to pay.