A 13-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM MT. STERLING, KENTUCKY HAS BEEN HOSPITALIZED WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AFTER CRASHING A HONDA 4-WHEELER ON A PRIVATE FARM ACCESS ROAD AROUND 8:30 FRIDAY NIGHT NEAR MAPLETON.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE BOY APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE, WHICH THEN ROLLED SEVERAL TIMES ON THE ROAD NEAR REDWOOD AVENUE.

THE BOY WAS FLOWN TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER IN OMAHA BY SIOUXLAND MERCYONE AIR MED.