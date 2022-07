TOUCHSTONE SR LIVING PLACED INTO RECEIVERSHIP

SIOUX CITY’S TOUCHSTONE SENIOR LIVING FACILITY ON INDIAN HILLS DRIVE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO RECEIVERSHIP BY THE STATE.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF INSPECTIONS AND APPEALS SAYS IT LEARNED TOUCHSTONE WAS GOING TO CLOSE, BUT THE SENIOR LIVING FACILITY WOULD HAVE BEEN UNABLE TO REMAIN OPEN DURING THE REQUIRED 60-DAY PERIOD BEFORE IT COULD SHUT DOWN.

AN IOWA JUDGE APPOINTED ACCURA HEALTHCARE MANAGEMENT SERVICES TO BE THE TEMPORARY RECEIVER TO MANAGE THE FACILTY AFTER FINDING THAT AN EMERGENCY EXISTS WHICH PRESENTS AN IMMINENT DANGER TO THE RESIDENTS OF TOUCHSTONE AND APPOINTMENT OF A RECEIVER IS NECESSARY TO PROTECT THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF THE RESIDENTS..

THE INSPECTIONS AND APPEALS DEPARTMENT ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING THE RESIDENTS ARE SAFE AND ARE CURRENTLY DECIDING WHERE THEY WOULD LIKE TO LIVE MOVING FORWARD.