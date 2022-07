SUSPECT TAKES OWN LIFE IN LE MARS SHOOTING

ONE MAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING A SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE THURSDAY NIGHT.

LE MARS POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT BEGAN AT 9:35 P.M. WHEN OFFICERS KNOCKED ON THE DOOR TO SERVE A SEARCH WARRANT AT 1215 7TH AVENUE SOUTHEAST.

A MALE SUSPECT THEN FIRED SEVERAL SHOTS AT THE OFFICERS, WITH ONE ROUND GOING INTO A NEIGHBORING HOME AND STRIKING A BEDROOM HEADBOARD.

LEMARS POLICE CHIEF KEVIN VANDE VEGTE SAYS OFFICERS BACKED AWAY, SET UP A PERIMETER AROUND THE RESIDENCE, AND BEGAN EVACUATING AREA HOMES.

EVAC1 OC….HOMES :10

THE SUSPECT DID NOT COMMUNICATE WITH THE OFFICERS AND AT 3 A.M. EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM OFFICERS ENTERED THE HOME AND FOUND THE SUSPECT DEAD FROM A SELF INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND.

NO OFFICERS FIRED THEIR WEAPONS DURING THE INCIDENT.

THE IOWA D-C-I IS NOW INVESTIGATING THE INCIDENT AND THE NAME OF THE SUSPECT HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

Updated 11:36 a.m. 7/15/22