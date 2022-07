SUSPECT ARRESTED IN JUNE 27TH ARMED ROBBERY CASE

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SUSPECT WANTED IN THE JUNE 27TH ROBBERY OF A WOMAN AT THE SELECT MART ON FLOYD BOULEVARD.

18-YEAR-OLD ASA STARR IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, ELUDING, BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

POLICE SAY STARR WAS ARMED WITH A PISTOL WHEN HE APPROACHED A WOMAN WITH CHILDREN TRYING TO FUEL HER VEHICLE, POINTED THE FIREARM AT THE WOMAN AND DEMANDED HER CREDIT CARD AND BAG.

STARR AND ANOTHER PERSON FLED IN A VEHICLE INTO PLYMOUTH COUNTY WHERE HE ALLEGEDLY FIRED HIS GUN AT ANOTHER PERSON AFTER DISCARDING SOME OF THE STOLEN ITEMS FROM THE VICTIM ONTO THAT PERSON’S PROPERTY.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $250,000 BOND.