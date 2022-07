STRAND LEAVES MUSKETEERS FOR OHIO STATE COACHING POSITION

WINNING THE CLARK CUP AS HEAD COACH OF THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HOCKEY TEAM HAS LED TO A NEW OPPORTUNITY FOR LUKE STRAND.

STRAND HAS BEEN NAMED AN ASSISTANT COACH FOR THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY MEN’S HOCKEY PROGRAM.

HE SAYS IT WAS A TOUGH DECISION TO LEAVE THE MUSKETEERS:

STRAND1 OC…………WANT TO GET TO. :14

STRAND’S FIRST HEAD COACHING POSITION WAS WITH SIOUX CITY FROM 2009-11, AND HE WAS THE MUSKETEERS’ GENERAL MANAGER IN 2013-14 BEFORE HE RETURNED TO THE ORGANIZATION AS HEAD COACH AND DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS IN JULY OF 2017.

HE SERVED A SEASON IN THE BIG TEN AT WISCONSIN, COACHING ALONGSIDE CURRENT BUCKEYE ASSISTANT COACH JB BITTNER, WHO HE WILL SOON JOIN:

STRAND2 OC…INTO BUCKEYES. :19

STRAND SAYS HE HAS BEEN WITH MANY SPECIAL PLAYERS AND PEOPLE DURING HIS TIME IN SIOUX CITY:

STRAND3 OC……..FIT IN WELL. ;07

TEAM OWNER LLOYD NEY SAYS THE SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR THE NEW MUSKETEERS HEAD COACH:

STRAND4 OC……….STARTING THERE. :24

NEY SAYS HE THINKS THE PROCESS TO FIND A NEW HEAD COACH WILL BE A QUICK ONE, HOPEFULLY BY THE TIME THEIR 40 MAN CAMP STARTS AT THE END OF THE MONTH.