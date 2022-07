SIOUX CITY ASKS FOR VOLUNTARY ODD/EVEN LAWN WATERING

SIOUX CITY IS ASKING RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES TO VOLUNTARILY CONSERVE WATER BY IRRIGATING RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL LAWNS ON AN ODD/EVEN SCHEDULE BEGINNING IMMEDIATELY.

UTILITIES DIRECTOR BRAD PUETZ SAYS EACH LAWN WOULD BE WATERED THREE DAYS PER WEEK UNDER THE GUIDELINES:

WATERING1 OC……ON MONDAY. :13

PUETZ SAYS THE CONSERVATION EFFORT WILL BE IN EFFECT NOW THROUGH SEPTEMBER UNLESS CONDITIONS CHANGE, BUT FOR NOW IT’S VOLUNTARY:

WATERING2 OC…………ON THE IRRIGATION. :32

HE RECOMMENDS WATERING AT NIGHT AND EARLY MORNING, AVOIDING THE HOT AFTERNOONS WHERE THE WATER WILL QUICKLY EVAPORATE:

WATERING3 OC……….STORAGE STRUCTURES. :17

PUETZ SAYS SWITCHING TO THE NEW PLAN SHOULD ALSO LOWER YOUR MONTHLY WATER BILL.

THE FULL PLAN IS AVAILABLE ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE AT WWW.SIOUX-CITY.ORG/WATERCONSERVATION