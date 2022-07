SENTENCING DATE SET FOR TAYVON DAVIS

A SENTENCING DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CONVICTED OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND OTHER CHARGES IN THE DEATH OF AN INFANT.

26-YEAR-OLD TAYVON DAVIS WILL BE SENTENCED IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON AUGUST 26TH.

A JURY FOUND DAVIS GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER, CHILD ENDANGERMENT WHICH RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF A CHILD; AND MULTIPLE ACTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT IN THE DEATH OF HIS GIRLFRIEND’S INFANT DAUGHTER, 19-MONTH-OLD MAELYNN MYERS, IN AUGUST OF 2018.

DAVIS FACES LIFE IN PRISON ON THE MURDER CHARGE.

THE OTHER COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT EACH CARRY UP TO A 50 YEAR SENTENCE.