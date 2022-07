NOEM AGREES TO ONE DEBATE WITH OPPONENT IN SD GOV’S RACE

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS ACCEPTED AN INVITATION TO A GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE CO-HOSTED BY DAKOTA NEWS NOW AND KOTA/KEVN.

THE DEBATE WOULD TAKE PLACE IN RAPID CITY ON SEPTEMBER 30TH, SHORTLY AFTER THE OPENING OF EARLY ABSENTEE VOTING.

GOVERNOR NOEM SENT A LETTER TO HER CHALLENGER,

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE SMITH ANNOUNCING THAT SHE ACCEPTED THE DEBATE INVITATION AND CHALLENGING HIM TO DO THE SAME.

NOEM’S CAMPAIGN SAYS THE DEBATE WILL BE THE FIRST AND FINAL DEBATE THAT THE GOVERNOR WILL PARTICIPATE IN DURING THIS ELECTION CYCLE.