MCGEE ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEA

A FORMER CHEROKEE, IOWA POLICE OFFICER HAS ENTERED A WRITTEN PLEA OF NOT GUILTY TO LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN INJURY ACCIDENT.

52-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL MCGEE WAS DRIVING A PICKUP TRUCK ON A STREET IN CHEROKEE , WHEN HE ALLEGEDLY STRUCK A SIX YEAR OLD GIRL IN THE CROSSWALK BACK IN MAY.

AUTHORITIES SAY MCGEE THEN FLED AND FAILED TO RETURN TO THE SCENE.

THE GIRL WAS TAKEN TO CHEROKEE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER WITH BODILY INJURIES INCLUDING A CONCUSSION.

MCGEE’S ATTORNEY HAS ASKED FOR UP TO OCTOBER FIRST TO HAVE TIME TO PREPARE FOR HIS DEFENSE IN THE CASE.

NO TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET.