LE MARS EXPLOSION RULED ACCIDENTAL

AUTHORITIES SAY THE HOUSE EXPLOSION IN LE MARS WEDNESDAY MORNING HAS BEEN RULED AS ACCIDENTAL.

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS THE MOST PROBABLE CAUSE FOR THE FIRE WAS NATURAL GAS INSIDE THE HOME HAD BUILT UP AND THE NATURAL GAS WAS IGNITED WHEN A WATER HEATER WAS BEING LIT BY THE LANDLORD IN THE BASEMENT.

SCHIPPER ASSISTED THE VICTIM WHEN HE ARRIVED AT THE SCENE:

THE HOUSE AT 327 3RD STREET SW IS OWNED BY BILL ANTHONY OF LE MARS AND WAS BEING RENTED BY JEFF AND LAURA DIMMICK.

A GO FUND ME PAGE HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR THE DIMMICKS.

ANTHONY IS REPORTED TO BE IN STABLE CONDITION AT ST. ELIZABETH’S HOSPITAL IN LINCOLN, NEBRASKA.

THE DIMMICKS WERE ALSO BOTH INJURED IN THE EXPLOSION AND WERE TREATED AND HAVE BEEN RELEASED FROM FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL IN LE MARS.

SCHIPPER SAYS BURNING DEBRIS FROM THE HOME PENETRATED THE WALL OF A SECOND HOME AT 321 3RD ST SW.

THAT HOME WAS THEN FULLY ENGULFED AND WAS ALSO RULED A TOTAL LOSS.

A THIRD HOME AT 315 3RD STREET SW HAD THE REAR EXTERIOR WALL START ON FIRE FROM FALLING FLAMING ROOF MATERIAL FROM THE HOUSE THAT EXPLODED.

SCHIPPER SAYS THAT HOME WAS SAVED AND IS LIVABLE.

THE EXPLOSION DAMAGED MORE THAN 14 OTHER PROPERTIES IN A 3-BLOCK AREA WITH BROKEN WINDOWS, BROKEN GARAGE DOORS, SOFFITS SHOOK LOOSE AND ITEMS BLOWN OR SHAKEN OFF OF WALLS.

TOTAL DAMAGE COULD TOP $350,000.