Iowa-Duke To Meet In Jimmy V Men’s Classic

IOWA CITY, Iowa — ESPN Events announced on Thursday the matchups for the 2022 Jimmy V Men’s Classic. The men’s college basketball doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 6 will feature the University of Iowa versus Duke and Texas versus Illinois.

Both games will air on ESPN, with times to be announced at a later date.

All four men’s programs advanced to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Defending Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa is making its Jimmy V debut. Duke is undefeated in three previous Jimmy V appearances (1998, 2000, 2016). This will also be the fourth Jimmy V appearance for both Illinois (2003, 2014, 2020) and Texas (2003, 2008, 2012).

The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The men’s classic began in 1995 and is in its 28th year — 19th at Madison Square Garden. The doubleheader is part of ESPN’s V Week initiative, which utilizes platforms to talk to sports fans about the importance of cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $155 million dollars for the V Foundation. In 2021, V Week raised $13.35 million, surpassing the previous high of $8.8 million in 2019.

This will be Iowa’s fifth trip to Madison Square Garden under head coach Fran McCaffery. The Hawkeyes advanced to the NIT Championship in 2013, participated in the 2K Classic in 2014 and 2018 (champions), and competed in the 2018 Big Ten Tournament.

Tickets for the doubleheader will go on sale this fall. First priority and access to the best seats will be offered to fans who sign up for the pre-sale through Fevo.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded more than $260 million in cancer research grants nationwide. Event proceeds benefit cancer research funded by the V Foundation. The Foundation awards game-changing grants through a competitive process strictly supervised by a Scientific Advisory Committee. For more information on the V Foundation, please visit v.org.