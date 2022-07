IOWA AIR GUARD COMMAND CHIEF ARRESTED

THE COMMAND CHIEF OF THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD WAS ARRESTED IN POLK COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AFTER POLICE SAY HE DROVE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE AT CAMP DODGE AND CAUSED MULTIPLE PROPERTY ACCIDENTS.

FIFTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD THOMAS FENNELL OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST OFFENSE O-W-I.

MASTER SERGEANT FENNELL IS ASSIGNED TO JOINT FORCE HEADQUARTERS IN JOHNSTON.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY HE REGISTERED A .282 ALCOHOL READING ON A PRELIMINARY BREATH TEST.

THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THEY ARE AWARE THAT COMMAND CHIEF MASTER SGT. THOMAS J. FENNELL WAS INVOLVED IN AN INCIDENT THAT RESULTED IN HIS ARREST.

THE STATEMENT SAYS ISOLATED INCIDENTS OF MISCONDUCT GO AGAINST THE STATED VALUES OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD AND THEY ARE WORKING TO PROVIDE THE NECESSARY RESOURCES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND HIS FAMILY.”