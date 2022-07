HOW NOT TO INTERACT WITH A POLICE OFFICER

A NORFOLK 18-YEAR-OLD LEARNED THERE’S A RIGHT WAY AND A WRONG WAY TO INTERACT WITH A POLICE OFFICER.

A NORFOLK BUSINESS CALLED POLICE WEDNESDAY TO REPORT A MALE SUSPECT HAD SHOPLIFTED SEVERAL FROZEN PIZZAS AND CHIPS BY CONCEALING THEM IN HIS BACKPACK AND RUNNING OUT OF THE STORE.

A NORFOLK OFFICER SPOTTED THE SUSPECT WITH A SKATEBOARD NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF 2ND STREET AND PARK AVENUE.

THE OFFICER RECOVERED THE STOLEN PROPERTY AND ISSUED A CITATION TO 18-YEAR-OLD VITO DESILVA FOR SHOPLIFTING.

POLICE SAY DESILVA REFUSED TO SIGN THE CITATION, CRUMPLED IT UP AND THREW IT ON THE GROUND. THE OFFICER THEN ISSUED ANOTHER CITATION FOR LITTERING.

DESILVA REFUSED TO SIGN THAT ONE, SO THE OFFICER PLACED THE CITATION IN DESILVA’S BACKPACK AND TOLD HIM HE WAS FREE TO LEAVE.

DESILVA THEN ALLEGEDLY SPIT ON THE POLICE CRUISER AND PICKED UP HIS SKATEBOARD AND STRUCK THE WINDSHIELD OF THE CRUISER CAUSING SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE.

HE THEN FLED ON FOOT.

OFFICERS FOLLOWED AND TOOK HIM INTO CUSTODY.

HE’S NOW IN THE MADISON COUNTY JAIL CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND OBSTRUCTION OF A POLICE OFFICER.