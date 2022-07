U-S SENATOR JONI ERNST IS VISITING THE COUNTRY’S SOUTHERN BORDER WITH MEXICO.

THE IOWA REPUBLICAN HAS JOINED TEXAS REPUBLICAN SENATORS JOHN CORNYN AND TED CRUZ FOR A VISIT TO THE REGION.

ERNST AND FIVE OTHER SENATORS WERE TO TAKE PART IN A NIGHT TOUR OF THE BORDER AREA THURSDAY WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT.

THEY ALSO HAVE AN AERIAL BORDER TOUR WITH U-S CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION, AND THEY WILL MEET WITH LOCAL LANDOWNERS TO DISCUSS THE IMPACT OF OPEN BORDER POLICIES.