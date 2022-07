THE IOWA FIRE MARSHALL HAS RELEASED THE CAUSE OF AN EXPLOSION THAT TOOK PLACE AT AN IDA COUNTY RESIDENCE ON JULY 6TH.

AN INVESTIGATION BY THE FIRE MARSHALL AND THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT DETERMINED THAT THE BLAST AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE NEAR BATTLE CREEK WAS CAUSED BY AN UNDERGROUND GAS LEAK IN THE LP LINE.

THE EXPLOSION INJURED THREE PEOPLE WHO WERE INSIDE THE HOME AT THE TIME.

NO UPDATES ARE AVAILABLE ON THE CONDITION OF THOSE VICTIMS.

Photo by CBS-14