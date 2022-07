REYNOLDS WARNS OF FAKE OPIOID PILLS CONTAINING FENTANYL

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THERE’S BEEN A DRAMATIC INCREASE IN FENTANYL-LACED FAKE OPIOID PILLS THAT HAVE FLOODED THE STATE.

HER NEWS CONFERENCE CAME AFTER THE ARREST OF FIVE SUSPECTS ON FEDERAL INDICTMENTS FOR CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE FENTANYL IN A RING DISCOVERED AFTER OVERDOSE DEATHS IN CASS AND SHELBY COUNTIES.

DERIC AND KATHY KIDD JOINED THE GOVERNOR AND DERIC TOLD THE STORY OF HOW THEIR SON SEBASTIAN OVERDOSED.

KIDD SAYS SEBASTION TOOK HALF OF WHAT HE THOUGHT WAS PERCOCET BEFORE HE WENT TO SLEEP AND NEVER WOKE UP.

KIDD SAYS HIS SON WAS POISONED FOR LACK OF A BETTER TERM.

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSIONER, STEVEN BAYENS (BAINS) SAYS THE VOLUME OF FENTANYL SEIZED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT THROUGHOUT IOWA IS SHOCKING EVEN TO THE MOST VETERAN NARCOTICS AGENTS.

A MAJORITY WERE DISGUISED AS PRESCRIPTION DRUGS.

THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION HAS DETERMINED THAT TWO MILLIGRAMS OF FENTANYL CAN BE LETHAL, DEPENDING ON BODY SIZE AND TOLERANCE.

BAYENS SAYS ANYONE TAKING ONE OF THOSE PILLS IS PLAYING A DEADLY GAME OF RUSSIAN ROULETTE,

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS THE STATE WILL DO MORE TO HELP EDUCATE EVERYONE ABOUT THE DANGERS OF FENTANYL AND FAKE PRESCRIPTION DRUGS.