POMPEO TO KEYNOTE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND CHAMBER DINNER

FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE AND CIA DIRECTOR MIKE POMPEO WILL KEYNOTE THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 36TH ANNUAL DINNER ON SEPTEMBER 22ND AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

CHAMBER BOARD CHAIRMAN BRIAN CRICHTON (CRY-TON) SAYS POMPEO IS THE ONLY PERSON IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LED BOTH THE CIA AS DIRECTOR AND THE STATE DEPARTMENT AS SECRETARY OF STATE:

POMPEO WAS THE 70TH SECRETARY OF STATE AND 6TH DIRECTOR OF THE CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY.

HE IS FROM KANSAS AND GRADUATED AT THE TOP OF HIS CLASS AT WEST POINT, EARNED HIS LAW DEGREE AT HARVARD, AND WAS ELECTED TO CONGRESS,

TICKETS FOR THE EVENT ARE ON SALE AT THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OFFICE ON PIERCE STREET AND ALSO ONLINE ON THEIR WEBSITE.