NEBRASKA TO DEBUT NEW SUICIDE HOTLINE ON SATURDAY

THIS SATURDAY THE STATE OF NEBRASKA WILL ACTIVATE A NEW THREE DIGIT PHONE NUMBER FOR THE STATE’S SUICIDE HOTLINE.

9-8-8 WILL BECOME THE NEW DIALING CODE FOR THE NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE.

KYLE KINNEY IS THE PROGRAM MANAGER FOR BOYS TOWN, THE NEBRASKA AGENCY WHO WILL HAVE COUNSELORS STAFFING THE HOTLINE:

KINNEY SAYS THE CURRENT, LONGER NUMBER WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT WHILE THE TRANSITION TO 9-8-8 TAKES PLACE:

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS BOYS TOWN’S COUNSELORS HAVE BEEN HANDLING SUICIDE PREVENTION CALLS FOR SEVERAL YEARS NOW:

CALLERS TO 9-8-8 WILL RECEIVE FREE AND CONFIDENTIAL SUPPORT FROM TRAINED CRISIS COUNSELORS.