IOWA D-O-T TO MEET IN SIOUX CITY

THE IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION WILL HOLD A PUBLIC INPUT MEETING IN SIOUX CITY NEXT MONTH.

THE D-O-T WILL MEET AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER AT 801 4TH STREET ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 9TH.

A BRIEF BUSINESS MEETING WILL BEGIN AT 8 A.M.

IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWED BY THE PUBLIC INPUT MEETING.

ITEMS THAT MAY BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE IOWA TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM; TRANSPORTATION POLICIES; AND OTHER TRANSPORTATION ISSUES.

A DETAILED AGENDA WILL BE POSTED ON THE IOWA DOT DOT GOV WEBSITE SOMETIME BEFORE THE MEETING.

ON MONDAY, AUGUST 8TH, THE COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET INFORMALLY AND TOUR TRANSPORTATION PROJECTS IN NORTHWESTERN IOWA.