HUGHES TO LEAVE MERCYONE

MERCYONE WILL SOON HAVE A NEW PRESIDENT RUNNING THE SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL.

BETH HUGHES, MERCYONE’S WESTERN IOWA PRESIDENT, WILL BE LEAVING NEXT MONTH FOR A HEALTH CARE SYSTEM IN BUFFALO, NEW YORK.

HUGHES HAS SERVED MERCYONE FOR THE PAST FOUR YEARS, STARTING IN MAY OF 2018.

SHE CAME TO MERCY AFTER BEING VICE PRESIDENT OF HOSPITAL OPERATIONS AND STRATEGY AT THE ADVIS GROUP IN MOKENA, ILLINOIS.

HUGHES PREVIOUSLY HAD SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF ST. ELIZABETH’S MEDICAL CENTER IN BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS AND AS THE REGIONAL PRESIDENT AND CEO OF PRESENCE HEALTH IN CHICAGO, ILLINOIS.

A SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HER SUCCESSOR.