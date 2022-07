GAS LEAK BELIEVED TO HAVE CAUSED LE MARS HOUSE EXPLOSION

THREE PEOPLE WERE INJURED, ONE SERIOUSLY, WHEN A HOUSE EXPLODED AND BURNED WEDNESDAY MORNING IN LE MARS.

CITY FIRE RESCUE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER (SHIPPER) SAYS THE EXPLOSION TOOK PLACE AROUND 6:35 A.M. :

BOOM1 OC…IN THE STREET :11

THREE PEOPLE WERE IN THE HOME WHEN THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED:

BOOM2 OC………BURN INJURIES. :16

SCHIPPER SAYS THE INVESTIGATION POINTS TO A POSSIBLE GAS LEAK AS THE CAUSE OF THE POWERFUL EXPLOSION, WHICH WAS HEARD THROUGHOUT THE CITY, RATTLING SEVERAL BUILDINGS:

BOOM3 OC…….FIRE STATION :14

THE EXPLOSION ALSO CAUSED EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO NEARBY HOMES:

BOOM4 OC……….TO ENTER. :07

THE SECOND HOME WAS DAMAGED SO SEVERELY THAT IT TOO WAS DEMOLISHED.

BOTH HOMES WERE RENTAL PROPERTIES, OWNED BY THE SAME LANDLORD.

A THIRD HOME ALSO CAUGHT FIRE, BUT IT WAS QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED.