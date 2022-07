ERNST TAKES ISSUE WITH BIDEN EXECUTIVE ORDER ON ABORTION

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JONI ERNST OBJECTS TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S EXECUTIVE ORDER FOR NATIONWIDE ACCESS TO MEDICATION ABORTION AND EMERGENCY CONTRACEPTION.

PRESIDENT BIDEN’S MOVE CAME TWO WEEKS AFTER THE U.S. SUPREME COURT OVERTURNED ITS 1973 ROE V WADE DECISION AND ERNST SAYS IT’S NOW UP TO STATES TO REGULATE ABORTION.

IN MAY, THE WASHINGTON POST REPORTED IF REPUBLICANS WIN CONTROL OF CONGRESS IN THIS FALL’S ELECTION, ERNST WOULD LEAD AN EFFORT NEXT YEAR TO BAN ABORTIONS NATIONWIDE.

DURING A CONFERENCE CALL WITH IOWA REPORTERS, ERNST WAS ASKED IF SHE’LL INTRODUCE SUCH A BILL IN THE SENATE.

ERNST SAYS SHE BELIEVES PRESIDENTIAL ACTION ON ABORTION-RELATED POLICIES — LIKE THE EXECUTIVE ORDER BIDEN ISSUED LAST FRIDAY — ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL.