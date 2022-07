ALTENA TO RETIRE AS SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS HE WILL BE RETIRING AT THE END OF THIS SUMMER.

DAN ALTENA HAS SERVED SIOUX COUNTY AS A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER FOR THE LAST 43 YEARS, AND THE LAST 18 YEARS AS THE ELECTED SHERIFF.

DURING HIS TIME AS SHERIFF, THE DEPARTMENT BEGAN THEIR FIRST SCHOOL RESOURCE UNIT, AND ENHANCED THEIR EMERGENCY RESPONSE UNIT AND K-9 PROGRAM.

THEY ALSO, REORGANIZED THEIR DIVE TEAM AND PROVIDED THE REAL-TIME PUBLIC NOTIFICATION SYSTEM KNOWN AS NIXLE, WHICH ALSO OFFERS TEXT-A-TIP, A CONFIDENTIAL REPORTING SYSTEM.

ALTENA SAYS IT HAS BEEN AN IMMENSE HONOR AND PRIVILEGE TO LEAD THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND SEE IT THROUGH TREMENDOUS DEVELOPMENT.

HE WILL BE RETIRING EFFECTIVE AUGUST 31ST.