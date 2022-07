THE IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION HAS APPROVED FUNDING FOR A NEW AUTOMATED BUS WASH FOR THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT SYSTEM OF SIOUX CITY.

THE COMMISSION APPROVED $238,434 FOR THE PROJECT, AROUND 80 PERCENT OF THE TOTAL COST.

SIOUX CITY WAS ONE OF FOUR CITIES IN IOWA TO RECEIVE PART OF $1.5 MILLION DOLLARS IN FUNDING TO SUPPORT FOUR PUBLIC TRANSIT PROJECTS.

THE OTHER PROJECTS WERE IN AMES, MASON CITY AND MOUNT PLEASANT.