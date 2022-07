IOWANS ASK UTILITIES BOARD TO BLOCK EMINENT DOMAIN FOR CARBON PIPELINES

MORE THAN A DOZEN PEOPLE ADDRESSED THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD TUESDAY, ASKING REGULATORS TO BLOCK THE USE OF EMINENT DOMAIN BY COMPANIES SEEKING TO SEIZE LAND FOR CARBON PIPELINES IN THE STATE.

JAMES NORRIS OF RED OAK SAYS ONE OF THE PROPOSED PIPELINES WOULD PASS BEHIND HIS HOUSE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY.

PIPELINE9 OC…….BOONDOGGLE.” :14

SHERRI WEBB AND HER SIBLINGS WERE NOTIFIED NEARLY A YEAR AGO THAT THE PROPOSED SUMMIT PIPELINE WOULD GO THROUGH THE FARM THAT’S BEEN IN THEIR FAMILY FOR 122 YEARS.

PIPELINE10 OC……….AND MORE. :21

AFTER SPEAKING DURING THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD OF THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD’S REGULAR MEETING, THE GROUP OF PIPELINE OPPONENTS FORMED A CARAVAN AND DROVE BY THE GOVERNOR’S MANSION AS A FORM OF PROTEST.

UTILITIES BOARD OFFICIALS SAY TUESDAY’S SPOKEN COMMENTS WILL NOT BE PART OF THE AGENCY’S OFFICIAL RECORD AS IT CONSIDERS THE PIPELINE APPLICATIONS, BUT WRITTEN COMMENTS CAN BE SUBMITTED AND THOSE WILL BE DOCUMENTED.

………………..