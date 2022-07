GRASSLEY SAYS SUPREME COURT JUSTICES MAKE DECISIONS BASED ON FACTS & LAW

A FEW REPUBLICANS IN THE U-S SENATE COMPLAIN THEY WERE “MISLED” BY SEVERAL NOW-SUPREME COURT JUSTICES ABOUT ABORTION DURING CONFIRMATION HEARINGS, BUT IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY ISN’T AMONG THEM.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE NOMINEES WERE “ABSOLUTELY” HONEST WITH HIM WHEN THEY APPEARED BEFORE THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE.

SENATORS SUSAN COLLINS OF MAINE AND LISA MURKOWSKI OF ALASKA SAY THE HIGH COURT’S RECENT RULING ON ROE VERSUS WADE WAS INCONSISTENT WITH PRECEDENT.

COLLINS SAYS JUSTICES GORSUCH AND KAVANAUGH HAD SAID IN THEIR TESTIMONY HOW THEY’D SUPPORT THE NATION’S LONG-STANDING PRECEDENTS.

GRASSLEY HAS A DIFFERENT VIEW ON AFFIRMING VIEWS THAT HAVE STOOD FOR DECADES.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE HAS NO COMPLAINT ABOUT THE THREE NEWEST APPOINTEES TO THE U.S. SUPREME COURT, SAYING THEY’RE DOING EXACTLY WHAT THEY SHOULD BE DOING, MAKING DECISIONS BASED ON FACTS AND THE LAW.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE HIGH COURT’S RULING TO REFER ANY DECISIONS ON ABORTION BACK TO THE STATES IS THE CORRECT ONE, SO THOSE DECISIONS CAN BE MADE BY ELECTED OFFICIALS AND NOT BY APPOINTED JUSTICES.

