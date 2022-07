FORMER NORTH HIGH COACH CHARGED WITH SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

THE FORMER HEAD CROSS COUNTRY AND TRACK COACH AT SIOUX CITY NORTH HIGH SCHOOL HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH SEXUAL EXPLOITATION BY A SCHOOL EMPLOYEE, A CLASS D FELONY.

40-YEAR-OLD ABDIER MARRERO ALLEGEDLY ENGAGED IN A PATTERN OF INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING OF SEVERAL FEMALE ATHLETES AT NORTH, AND OTHER BEHAVIOR FROM 2018-2021.

IN DECEMBER OF 2021 A NORTH HIGH FEMALE STUDENT ATHLETE CAME FORWARD ALLEGING THAT THE DEFENDANT TOUCHED HER INAPPROPRIATELY WHILE HUGGING HER IN HIS OFFICE WITH THE DOOR CLOSED.

SHE REPORTED THAT SHE WAS CONTINUOUSLY CALLED OUT OF CLASS TO COME TO HIS OFFICE AND SAYS MARRERO MADE INAPPROPRIATE COMMENTS TO HER ABOUT HAVING SEX WITH HER ON THEIR WEDDING NIGHT AND OTHER COMMENTS.

OTHER FEMALE STUDENT ATHLETES CAME FORWARD WITH SIMILAR ALLEGATIONS OF INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING AND COMMENTS, SOME SENT BY TEXT MESSAGE.

MARRERO IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $20,000 BOND.