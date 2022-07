WWE TO RETURN TO SIOUX CITY IN OCTOBER

MANY OF YOUR FAVORITE PROFESSIONAL WRESTLERS ARE RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS THIS OCTOBER.

THE WWE’S SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15TH.

ONE OF THE MATCHES IS EXPECTED TO BE RIDDLE VS SETH ROLLINS.

TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, JULY 15 AT 10:00 AM. ONLINE OR AT THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE.