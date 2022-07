TWO CHARGED AFTER BEER THEFT LEADS TO ACCIDENTS

TWO SIOUX CITY MEN ARE IN CUSTODY, FACING CHARGES IN A STRING OF INCIDENTS THAT STARTED AT THE SINGING HILLS WAL-MART SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY 41-YEAR-OLD RICKY ALLEN AND 28-YEAR-OLD HUNTER VANWYK WERE SEEN BY STORE EMPLOYEES AND ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO LEAVING THE STORE WITH VANWYK ALLEGEDLY CARRYING A 24 PACK OF BEER THAT NEITHER SUSPECT PAID FOR.

AS ALLEN BEGAN TO BACK OUT OF HIS PARKING SPACE, HE ALLEGEDLY STRUCK A MOTORCYCLE WITH TWO PEOPLE ON IT, HAD A CONFRONTATION WITH THEM, AND THEN STRUCK TWO OTHER VEHICLES BEFORE DRIVING AWAY.

A SGT. BLUFF OFFICER LATER SPOTTED THE VEHICLE ON OLD LAKEPORT ROAD WITH A FLAT TIRE AND CRACKED WINDSHIELD AND INITIATED A TRAFFIC STOP.

ALLEN AND VAN WYK WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND THE CASE OF BEER WAS RECOVERED.

ALLEN WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT OF A HEAD INJURY AND THEN WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY ASAP OFFICE WERE HE REFUSED OWI TESTING.

HE WAS THEN TRANSPORTED TO THE COUNTY JAIL.

ALLEN IS CHARGED WITH OWI, RECKLESS DRIVING, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, DRIVING WITH IMPAIRED VISION AND 5TH DEGREE THEFT.

VANWYK IS CHARGED WITH 5TH DEGREE THEFT AND PROBATION VIOLATION.