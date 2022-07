DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE, MICHAEL FRANKEN HAS NAMED J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY TO BE HIS POLITICAL DIRECTOR.

SCHOLTEN HAS TWICE PREVIOUSLY RUN FOR THE 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT OF IOWA.

HE IS CURRENTLY RUNNING FOR THE DISTRICT ONE SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE.

SCHOLTEN HAS ALSO SERVED AS A SENIOR ADVISOR FOR THE AMERICAN ECONOMIC LIBERTIES PROJECT.