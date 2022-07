THERE IS A NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN PARTY.

DELEGATES VOTED TO REMOVE DAN WELCH FROM THE POSITION DURING THE G-O-P CONVENTION IN KEARNEY ON SATURDAY AND REPLACE HIM WITH ERIC UNDERWOOD.

UNDERWOOD SERVES AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE GOP IN LANCASTER COUNTY.

SEVERAL PARTY LEADERS RESIGNED FOLLOWING THE VOTE, INCLUDING THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND TREASURER.

UNDERWOOD WILL SERVE THE REMAINDER OF WELCH’S TERM, WHICH FINISHES AT THE END OF THE YEAR.