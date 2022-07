THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM WILL HOST AN OPEN HOUSE AT THE HISTORIC PEIRCE MANSION TUESDAY EVENING AT 29TH AND JACKSON, FOLLOWED BY A WALKING TOUR OF THE JACKSON STREET NEIGHBORHOOD.

JOHN PERICE BUILT THE VICTORIAN STYLE MANSION IN THE LATE 1800’S AND HELPED DEVELOP THAT AREA OF SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

THE OPEN HOUSE WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 5 P.M. UNTIL 6:30 P.M.

FOLLOWING THAT, ARCHIVES MANAGER TOM MUNSON WILL LEAD A 75 MINUTE WALKING TOUR OF THE AREA.