MISSOURI RIVER RUNOFF STAYS BELOW NORMAL

BELOW NORMAL RUNOFF INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER SYSTEM IS EXPECTED FOR THE NEXT FEW MONTHS.

RYAN LARSON WITH THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS IN OMAHA HAD THE LATEST UPDATE:

RUNOFF7 OC……..HISTORICAL RECORD :16

LARSON SAYS YELLOWSTONE FLOODING ADDED A MINOR BUMP TO THE MONTHLY RUNOFF:

RUNOFF8 OC……GAVINS POINT RELEASES :13

LARSON SAYS ALL OF THE MOUNTAIN SNOWPACK IS NOW GONE:

RUNOFF9 OC……..HAD MELTED :13

THE CORPS IS EXPECTING TO SHORTEN THE DOWNSTREAM NAVIGATION SEASON BY A FEW DAYS DUE TO THE LOWER RUNOFF.

Jerry Oster WNAX