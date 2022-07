MIDAMERICAN INCREASES RENEWABLE ENERGY OUTPUT

A REPORT VERIFIED BY THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD SHOWS THAT MIDAMERICAN ENERGY’S RENEWABLE ENERGY MIX IN IOWA EXCEEDED 88% LAST YEAR.

THE COMPANY SAYS AT 88.5%, THE 2021 FIGURE IS FIVE PERCENTAGE POINTS HIGHER THAN IT WAS IN 2020, DUE TO MIDAMERICAN’S CONTINUED INVESTMENT IN WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY.

WHILE WIND ENERGY COMPRISES THE LARGEST SHARE OF MIDAMERICAN’S RENEWABLE ENERGY CAPACITY, EARLIER THIS YEAR THE COMPANY PLACED IN-SERVICE 66 MEGAWATTS OF SOLAR NAMEPLATE CAPACITY AT SIX SITES, AND WILL EXPAND ONE ARRAY BY 75 MEGAWATTS.

BESIDES ACHIEVING 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY ON AN ANNUAL BASIS, MIDAMERICAN HAS SET A GOAL TO REACH NET-ZERO GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 2050.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY IS HEADQUARTERED IN DES MOINES AND SERVES 804,000 ELECTRIC CUSTOMERS IN IOWA, ILLINOIS AND SOUTH DAKOTA, AND 781,000 NATURAL GAS CUSTOMERS IN IOWA, ILLINOIS, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.