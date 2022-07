MEDICAL TRAINING TRUCK HELPS EMT’S PREPARE FOR RAGBRAI

THE NEW MOBILE MEDICAL TRAINING TRUCK KSCJ NEWS FIRST TOLD YOU ABOUT IN JUNE ARRIVED IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY AND IS BEING PUT TO USE IMMEDIATELY.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE TRAINING OFFICER TERRY RAGALLER SAYS THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA COLLEGE OF NURSING MOBILE UNIT WILL HELP TRAIN AREA FIRST RESPONDERS ON TRAUMA AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS THAT MAY OCCUR DURING RAGRBAI:

RAGALLER SAYS A VARIETY OF SCENARIOS USING FOUR SPECIALIZED MANNEQUINS WILL HELP TRAIN SEVERAL AREA EMTS, PARAMEDICS, NURSES AND PHYSICIANS FROM NORTHWEST IOWA::

BRIAN RECHKEMM IS THE PROGRAM COORDINATOR FOR THE MEDICAL TRUCK, AND SAYS THE MANNEQUINS ARE OF AN INFANT, CHILD AND ADULT MALE AND FEMALE AND ARE USED TO TRAIN IN TREATMENT OF ALL MANNER OF INJURY OR MEDICAL INCIDENTS:

RECHKEMM SAYS THE MEDICAL TRUCK IS ONE OF THREE BEING USED IN THE STATE:

THE TRUCK USED IN THE WESTERN THIRD OF IOWA WILL BE HOUSED AT THE SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE TRAINING CENTER.

OTHER TRUCKS WILL BE IN DES MOINES AND IOWA CITY.