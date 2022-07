LOCAL ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS GET UNDERWAY

TRAFFIC SERGEANT JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT REMINDS LOCAL DRIVERS THAT TWO MAJOR LOCAL ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS ARE NOW UNDERWAY:

SGT. CLARK SAYS THERE IS ALSO A DOWNTOWN PROJECT THAT BEGAN FRIDAY THAT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT:

THE ROADWAY THROUGH GRANDVIEW PARK WILL BE CLOSED STARTING MONDAY FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS.

THE CLOSURE WILL ALLOW THE CITY TO COMPLETE REPLACEMENT OF STORM INLETS IN THE PARK.

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ON JULY 13TH.

OUTSIDE OF SIOUX CITY, LANE CLOSURES FOR RESURFACING WORK WILL BEGIN ON PART OF HIGHWAY 20 THIS (MONDAY) MORNING THROUGH THE NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS THE HOT-MIX ASPHALT RESURFACING PROJECT WILL TAKE PLACE ON U.S. 20 FROM 2 MILES EAST OF SIOUX CITY TO LAWTON.

THE LANE CLOSURES DURING THE WORK WILL TAKE PLACE FROM JULY 11, UNTIL WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH, WEATHER PERMITTING.

INROADS, LLC OF DES MOINES WAS AWARDED THE $3.9 MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT.

SGT. CLARK SAYS PATIENCE IS THE KEY WORD FOR DRIVERS AS THEY ENCOUNTER DELAYS FROM THE ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS.