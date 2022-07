DIMMITT SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A KINGSLEY, IOWA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL WEAPONS AND DRUG CHARGES.

35-YEAR-OLD LEVI DIMMITT WAS SENTENCED TO TWO YEARS AND THREE MONTHS FOR BEING A PROHIBITED PERSON IN POSSESSION OF MULTIPLE FIREARMS.

AUTHORITIES WITH A SEARCH WARRANT LAST YEAR AT A RESIDENCE OF DIMMITT’S IN SIBLEY, IOWA. FOUND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, MARIJUANA, METH AND GUNS.

DURING HIS ARREST, DIMMITT TRIED TO RUN FROM OFFICERS BUT WAS APPREHENDED AFTER A SHORT PURSUIT.

HE IS NOW IN THE CUSTODY OF FEDERAL MARSHALLS UNTIL TRANSFER TO A FEDERAL PRISON.