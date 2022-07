Three Musketeers Selected In NHL Draft

TWO MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS CLARK CUP CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM AND A FORMER MEMBER HAD THEIR NAMES CALLED ON DAY TWO OF THE NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE DRAFT IN MONTREAL, CANADA.

TEAM PRESIDENT TRAVIS MORGAN AND OTHER CLUB OFFICIALS ATTENDED THE DRAFT AND HEARD THE DETROIT RED WINGS CHOOSE HIGH SCORING FORWARD AND LEAGUE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR DYLAN JAMES IN THE 2ND ROUND AND DEFENSEMAN GARRETT BROWN IN THE 4TH ROUND BY THE WINNIPEG JETS:

FORMER MUSKETEER JOEL MAATTA ALSO WAS PICKED, GOING TO THE EDMONTON OILERS IN THE 7TH ROUND.

MORGAN CREDITS THE TEAM’S GENERAL MANAGER AND COACHING STAFF FOR THE QUALITY OF TALENT BROUGHT TO THE TEAM:

THE THREE MUSKETERRS DRAFTED FRIDAY CAPS OFF A GREAT YEAR FOR THE MUSKETEERS, WHO CELEBRATED THEIR 50TH ANNIVERSARY THIS SEASON:

MORGAN SAYS OTHER PLAYERS WHO WERE NOT DRAFTED, SUCH AS BEN STEEVES, WILL GO ONTO PLAY IN COLLEGE AND MAY GET PICKED IN FUTURE DRAFTS OR EVEN SIGN ASA FREE AGENT AS TWO TIME STANLEY CUP WINNER RUSLAN FEDOTENKO DID.