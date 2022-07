THOMAS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A MACY, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO THREE AND A HALF YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON ON ROBBERY CHARGES.

20-YEAR-OLD TARIQ THOMAS WAS SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT IN OMAHA FOR TWO COUNTS OF ROBBERY.

A CO-DEFENDANT, ANDRES RUNNINGSHIELD, WAS SENTENCED ON APRIL 20TH.

THE CHARGES STEMMED FROM AN INCIDENT IN MARCH OF 2021 AT A MACY RESIDENCE WHERE A FIGHT HAD TAKEN PLACE.

THE VICTIMS HAD GIVEN TWO MEN A RIDE FROM SIOUX CITY TO MACY AND WHEN THEY ARRIVED AT THE RESIDENCE, THE MEN ASSAULTED THEM AND ROBBED THEM AT KNIFEPOINT, TAKING A CELL PHONE AND THE KEYS TO THE VEHICLE.

WITNESSES IDENTIFIED THE ROBBERS AS RUNNINGSHIELD AND THOMAS