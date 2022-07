STUDENT MURALS BRING NEW COLOR TO GILCHRIST CENTER

IF YOU DRIVE DOWN PIERCE STREET PAST THE ART CENTER’S GILCHRIST LEARNING CENTER,

YOU WILL SEE A NEW BRIGHTLY COLORED TWO PANEL MURAL ACROSS THE INSIDE WALLS.

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS THE PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION OF AMBER HANSEN, AN ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF ART AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA, SOME USD GRADUATE STUDENTS AND LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS:

HANSEN RECRUITED SIX LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TO CONCEIVE AND PAINT THE MURALS FOR THE TWO 40-FOOT WALLS OF THE GILCHRIST LEARNING CENTER:

OLIVIA GREAVES OF BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL WAS ONE OF THE STUDENTS WHO HELPED DESIGN THE MURAL AND ITS THEME:

THE PLAN IS FOR THE MURALS TO REMAIN ON VIEW FOR TWO YEARS.