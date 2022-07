RIVER-CADE PREPARES FOR 58TH CELEBRATION

THE 58TH ANNUAL PORT OF SIOUX CITY RIVER-CADE IS GETTING UNDERWAY WITH EIGHTEEN EVENTS OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS.

THE FIRST EVENT IS THE AMATEUR GOLF TOURNEY THIS WEEKEND AT GREEN VALLEY GOLF COURSE.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS ONE OF THE SIGNATURE EVENTS, THE PEPSI RIVER-CADE PARADE, WILL HAVE A NEW ROUTE WHEN IT TAKES PLACE WEDNESDAY EVENING, JULY 20TH:

CADE1 OC……….GOING ON. :21

THIS YEAR’S PARADE MARSHALLS ARE RUSS AND DIANA WOOLEY OF LAMB PRODUCTIONS.

THE SMILE CONTEST IS FOR CHILDREN AGES 4-12.

THE FIRST ROUND WILL TAKE PLACE AT CENTER COURT OF THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL ON JULY 16TH WITH SIGN UP STARTING AT 1:30 P.M. AND THE JUDGING AT 2 P.M.

THAT SAME DAY THERE WILL ALSO BE A SKATEBOARD CONTEST AT COOK PARK AT 4 P.M. WITH THREE DIVISIONS.

CALL 898-0601 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

THE RIVER CADE ROYALTY WILL BE CROWNED ON SATURDAY, JULY 23RD, AT 2.P.M. IN THE MARRIOTT TERRACE BALLROOM.