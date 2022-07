MUSEUM CAR SHOW SET FOR SUNDAY

DOZENS OF CLASSIC AND ANTIQUE MOTOR VEHICLES WILL BE ON DISPLAY THIS SUNDAY AFTERNOON FROM 11 TO 3 ON THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT.

STEVE HANSEN, DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE MUSEUM AND HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL ANTIQUE & CLASSIC CAR SHOW:

CARSHOW OC…A FUN TIME. :12

THE EVENT IS LOCATED ON THE GROUNDS OF THE SERGEANT FLOYD RIVER MUSEUM & WELCOME CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD, JUST OFF OF THE I-29 HAMILTON BOULEVARD EXIT.

THERE’S NO ENTRY FEE TO SHOW YOUR VEHICLE.

EACH ENTRANT RECEIVES A DASHBOARD PLAQUE AND AS KSCJ CLASSIC CAR CALENDAR AT THE SHOW AND SHINE EVENT.

THE EVENT IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC AND A FOOD TRUCK WILL BE ONSITE.

MUSIC WILL BE PROVIDED BY BIG DADDY OF CLASSIC ROCK 99.5.