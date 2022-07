MERRILL MOVES CLOSER TO REPLACING FIRE TRUCK

FOUR MONTHS AGO, MERRILL FIRE AND RESCUE LOST A KEY PIECE OF FIREFIGHTING EQUIPMENT TO A MASSIVE FIELD FIRE EAST OF TOWN.

MERRILL’S FIRE RESCUE CHIEF, JACOB CONLEY, SAYS THAT VEHICLE WILL SOON BE REPLACED.

THE UNIT IS BEING REPLACED PIECE BY PIECE WITH THE HELP OF INSURANCE COVERAGE:

NOT ALL THE REPLACEMENT COSTS ARE COVERED.

CONLEY FIGURES THEY HAVE TO MAKE UP 25 TO 30 THOUSAND DOLLARS ON THEIR OWN AND WILL CALCULATE A PRECISE NEED BEFORE THEIR FALL FUNDRAISER:

ONE OF THEIR TWO BRUSH TRUCKS WAS DESTROYED IN A FAST-MOVING FIELD FIRE EAST OF MERRILL BACK ON APRIL 23RD.

MERRILL FIRE AND RESCUE COVERS THEIR COMMUNITY AND ABOUT 100 SQUARE MILES OF RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

