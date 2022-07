FLOOD TO BEGIN SERVING IN CONGRESS

REPUBLICAN STATE SENATOR MIKE FLOOD WILL JOIN THE U.S. HOUSE ON TUESDAY WHEN HE’S SWORN IN TO FILL THE SEAT OF DISGRACED FORMER NEBRASKA CONGRESSMAN JEFF FORTENBERRY.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE FORMER SPEAKER OF THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE WILL REPRESENT THE STATE’S 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT, WHICH ENCOMPASSES LINCOLN AND ADJACENT COMMUNITIES.

FLOOD, WHO IS FROM NORFOLK, WILL FINISH OUT THE REMAINDER OF HIS PREDECESSOR’S TERM, WHICH ENDS IN JANUARY.

FORTENBERRY STEPPED DOWN IN MARCH AFTER HE WAS FOUND GUILTY OF ACCEPTING ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS AND THEN LYING TO FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS.