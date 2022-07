VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN HOUSE EXPLOSION

THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE THREE ADULTS INJURED IN WEDNESDAY’S EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT A HOUSE NEAR BATTLE CREEK, IOWA.

THE SHERIFF SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD JEREMY BRUNING, 68-YEAR-OLD SANDRA KAY JEPSEN AND 46-YEAR-OLD JOEL STAPLETON WERE THE VICTIMS INSIDE THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE WHEN THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED.

AN UNIDENTIFIED 4TH PERSON OUTSIDE THE HOUSE HELPED THE THREE VICTIMS.

STAPLETON WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER IN SIOUX CITY.

JEPSEN AND MR. BRUNING WERE TRANSPORTED TO HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL IN IDA GROVE,

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE CAUSE OF THE EXPLOSION IS CONTINUING AND BEING CONDUCTED BY THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL.

THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS ASSISTED AT THE SCENE BY THE FOLLOWING:

BATTLE CREEK FIRE DEPARTMENT; BATTLE CREEK AMBULANCE SERVICE; IDA GROVE FIRE DEPARTMENT; IDA GROVE AMBULANCE SERVICE; HOLSTEIN AMBULANCE SERVICE; DANBURY FIRE DEPARTMENT; DANBURY AMBULANCE SERVICE; CUSHING FIRE DEPARTMENT; CUSHING AMBULANCE SERVICE; WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES; KIRON AMBULANCE SERVICE; CRAWFORD COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AMBULANCE SERVICE; IDA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; IDA COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES; MONONA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; CHEROKEE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; THE IOWA STATE PATROL AND THE IOWA STATE FIRE MARSHAL.

Photo by CBS-14