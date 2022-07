SUSPECTS CHARGED IN MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT ARMED ROBBERY

TWO SIOUX CITY MEN ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM AN ARMED ROBBERY AT A MORNINGSIDE RESIDENCE WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

26-YEAR-OLD KEMO LEVI IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, 2ND DEGREE THEFT AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON.

26-YEAR-OLD JOCQUAN MCCLOUD IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY AND 2ND DEGREE THEFT.

TWO FEMALE VICTIMS TOLD POLICE THEY WERE ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT A TRANSIT AVENUE APARTMENT SHORTLY AFTER 10:30 P.M.

THE VICTIMS TOLD POLICE THAT MCCLOUD FORCED THEM INTO THE BEDROOM OF THE APARTMENT AND SHUT THE DOOR.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT MCCLOUD RETURNED WITH LEVI, WHO WAS ARMED WITH A HANDGUN AND THREATENED THE VICTIMS.

THE VICTIMS ALLEGE THAT AN IPHONE 13, A BB GUN, AND A PURSE CONTAINING $362 DOLLARS WERE STOLEN BY THE TWO MEN.

MCCLOUD AND LEVI WERE LATER LOCATED WITH THE ALLEGEDLY STOLEN PROPERTY IN LEVI’S VEHICLE, WHERE POLICE SAY LEVI PRODUCED A FAKE I.D.AND HAD IN THE CAR A HANDGUN THAT HAD BEEN REPORTED STOLEN OUT OF TULSA, OKLAHOMA.

LEVI IS BEING HELD ON $35,000 BOND AND MCCLOUD ON $30,000 BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL WITH A COURT APPEARANCE FOR EACH MAN SET FOR JULY 18TH.